Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

