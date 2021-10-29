Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $51,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

