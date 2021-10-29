Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $166.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

CAT stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.31. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

