Cat Token Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Cat Token has traded up 516.1% against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.55 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00313510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

