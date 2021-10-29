Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 41,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

