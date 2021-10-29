Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 41.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

