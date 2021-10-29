Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,912,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179,383. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

