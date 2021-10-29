Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,517.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,912,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179,383. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

