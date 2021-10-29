Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

