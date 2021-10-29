Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$245.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $157.57 on Monday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

