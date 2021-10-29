CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 17,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 622,613 shares.The stock last traded at $58.03 and had previously closed at $70.34.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.39 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.