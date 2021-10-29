CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CareDx by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareDx by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 512.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CareDx by 381.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

