Capital One Financial Weighs in on National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

