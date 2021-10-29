Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.
COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11.
In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
