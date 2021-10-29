Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

