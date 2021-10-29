Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.50

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 83.85 ($1.10). Capital shares last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 108,031 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of £156.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

In related news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,441.60).

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.