Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,158,460 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $86,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

