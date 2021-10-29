Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.35% of Nasdaq worth $102,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $23,328,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,025 shares of company stock worth $1,947,206. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $209.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

