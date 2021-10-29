Capital International Investors Invests $176.15 Million in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,264,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576 over the last ninety days.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

