Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Saia were worth $137,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

