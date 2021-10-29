Capital International Investors Acquires 123,980 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.22% of Lam Research worth $206,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $565.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.41. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.27 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

