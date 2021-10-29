Capital International Inc. CA Takes $891,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX opened at $235.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.