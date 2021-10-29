Capital International Inc. CA Sells 380 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

