Capital International Inc. CA Sells 167 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $104,657,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $216.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

