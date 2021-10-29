Capital International Inc. CA Invests $2.95 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 106,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDR opened at 27.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 25.96. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

