Capital International Inc. CA Has $3.11 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

VFC stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.