Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 4,485 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

CBNK stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $357.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $222,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.