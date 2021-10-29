Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Up 2.6%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.14. 118,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

