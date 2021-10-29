Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Up 2.6%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.14. 118,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
