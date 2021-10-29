Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $21.54

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.51. Canon shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 16,065 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAJ. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

