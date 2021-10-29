CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Update

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 30th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CNNXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. CannAmerica Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

