CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Update

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 30th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CNNXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. CannAmerica Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.
About CannAmerica Brands
Further Reading: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.