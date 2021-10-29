Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,404. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

