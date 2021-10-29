Canfor (CFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor (TSE: CFP):
- 10/27/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 10/11/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.
- 9/30/2021 – Canfor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 9/29/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Canfor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 9/14/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 118,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Canfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 4.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.
