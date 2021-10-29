Canfor (CFP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor (TSE: CFP):

10/27/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

10/11/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

9/30/2021 – Canfor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

9/29/2021 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Canfor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

9/14/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 118,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,138. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Canfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 4.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

