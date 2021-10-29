Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

CNI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

