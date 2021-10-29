Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.25 and last traded at C$39.20. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$817.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

