Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) to Hold

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Neo Lithium stock opened at C$6.26 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a current ratio of 31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.82 million and a PE ratio of 68.79.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

