Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5%

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$29.79 and last traded at C$29.88. Approximately 414,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,458,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.81.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.1415082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

