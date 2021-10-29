Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $864.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report sales of $864.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $921.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $806.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $568.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLMT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

