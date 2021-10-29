California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 97,369 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,680 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 97,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $64,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

CTSH opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

