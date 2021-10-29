California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,312 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $89,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $61,785,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 151.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 309.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,677,000 after acquiring an additional 162,409 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.63.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $355.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $388.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

