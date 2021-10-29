California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 130,302 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Exelon worth $77,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $52.75 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

