California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,496 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $69,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $216.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

