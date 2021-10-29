California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 57,704 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $83,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.