California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in GeoPark by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GeoPark by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE GPRK opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

