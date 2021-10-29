California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $519.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.