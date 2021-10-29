California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 619,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $114,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HTBK stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

