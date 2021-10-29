California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The York Water were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The York Water by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The York Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

