California Public Employees Retirement System Has $240,000 Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIC stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

