California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden National were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camden National by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camden National by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $712.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

