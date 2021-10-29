California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

