CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00069798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00071601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,682.92 or 1.00225968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.08 or 0.07037036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021929 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

