Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.